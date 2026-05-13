SentinelOne vs. CrowdStrike: What Their Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors.

Key Points

CrowdStrike currently demonstrates significantly greater scale, recording a substantially higher revenue baseline than SentinelOne in every observed reporting period.

Both companies exhibit a stable pattern of quarter-over-quarter revenue increases across the last eight reporting periods.

Investors should watch whether the wide revenue gap separating the two companies begins to narrow or continues to expand in upcoming quarters.

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SentinelOne: Tracking Steady Revenue Gains

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) primarily earns revenue by providing a centralized threat detection and response platform that helps organizations secure their enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, and connected devices.

It recently expanded its security partnership with Google Cloud, and reported a net income margin of approximately -41% for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026.

CrowdStrike: Maintaining Consistent Revenue Increases

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) primarily generates revenue by selling subscriptions to its cloud-delivered protection platform, which secures corporate endpoints, identity systems, and data against cyber threats.

It recently achieved new federal security authorizations, while recording a net income margin of about 3% for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue helps investors measure the total amount of money a business brings in before any expenses are deducted. This helps investors gauge raw business scale and growth.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for SentinelOne and CrowdStrike

Quarter (Period End) SentinelOne Revenue CrowdStrike Revenue Q2 2024 (April 2024) $186.4 million $921.0 million Q3 2024 (July 2024) $198.9 million $963.9 million Q4 2024 (Oct. 2024) $210.6 million $1.0 billion Q1 2025 (Jan. 2025) $225.5 million $1.1 billion Q2 2025 (April 2025) $229.0 million $1.1 billion Q3 2025 (July 2025) $242.2 million $1.2 billion Q4 2025 (Oct. 2025) $258.9 million $1.2 billion Q1 2026 (Jan. 2026) $271.2 million $1.3 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 10, 2026.

Foolish Take

Comparing the revenue generated by SentinelOne and CrowdStrike shows these two cybersecurity companies are experiencing consistent quarterly sales growth. As the larger business, CrowdStrike’s revenue overshadows SentinelOne’s, but each is successfully capturing customer spending as their revenue trend demonstrates. This makes sense given the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital-focused world.

Both saw their share prices plunge in the first quarter of 2026 after Wall Street worried artificial intelligence would eat into their businesses, leading to a widespread sell-off in the cybersecurity sector. As their most recent quarterly sales show, SentinelOne and CrowdStrike continue to grow revenue, suggesting that AI is not affecting them at this point. In fact, they are using AI in their platforms with SentinelOne touting its position as one of the first cybersecurity companies to do so.

Although both hit 52-week lows this year, their share prices are making a comeback as investors began to realize their AI fears are proving unfounded. Recently, CrowdStrike stock has been approaching its 52-week high of $566.90 reached last year. The company’s most recent quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, is a 23% increase compared to the prior year’s $1 billion.

SentinelOne’s latest quarterly sales of $271.2 million, for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, represents 20% year-over-year growth. This is a good increase, but although it’s a smaller company, SentinelOne isn’t growing as fast as CrowdStrike. This suggests CrowdStrike is a more appealing investment.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.