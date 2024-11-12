SentinelOne upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded SentinelOne (S) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $32, up from $25. The analyst believes the company is benefitting from positive organic momentum as well as “some disruption” within the endpoint market post July 19. The firm’s call is not an explicit view on SentinelOne’s fiscal Q3 results, but is informed by what it has been picking up from the field since the summer. Channel conversations have “definitively up-ticked” post the July Windows outage, which is creating more opportunities along with a platform and technology story “that is only getting better,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Deutsche sees a path for SentinelOne to capitalize on its platform strengths centered on AI-powered technology and high-growth sub-segments as customers distinguish the architectural differences amongst vendors and the risks of vendor concentration.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on S:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.