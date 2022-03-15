SentinelOne To Buy Attivo For $616.5 Mln In Cash, Stock

(RTTNews) - Cyber security platform, SentinelOne (S) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Attivo Networks, an identity security and lateral movement protection firm, for $616.5 million in a cash and stock transaction.

With the acquisition, which is expected to be closed in the second quarter, SentinelOne aims to extend its AI-powered prevention, detection, and response capabilities to identity-based threats.

SentinelOne also expects the deal to add to its gross margin and to expand its "addressable market" by $4 billion in the critical identity security space. Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne, said:. "Identity fuses together all enterprise assets, and I see identity threat detection and response as an integral part of our XDR vision. Attivo Networks is the right technology and team to advance our portfolio, complementing our hypergrowth and accelerating enterprise zero trust adoption."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.