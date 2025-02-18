Is SentinelOne Stock's 7.68X P/S Still Worth it: Buy, Sell or Hold?

SentinelOne S shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. The stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 7.68X compared with the broader sector’s 6.66X.



SentinelOne is pricier than its Zacks Security industry peer, Okta OKTA, which is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/S of 5.9X.

Price/Sales (F12M)



SentinelOne shares have declined 16% in the trailing 12-month period, underperforming the Zacks Security industry’s appreciation of 22.1% and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 26.1% return.



SentinelOne has also underperformed industry peers, including Okta and CrowdStrike CRWD, over the same timeframe. While CRWD shares have appreciated 37.2%, Okta shares have returned 8.3%.

SentinelOne Stock Performance



So, what should investors do with the pricey SentinelOne shares? Let’s dig deep to find out.

Innovative Portfolio Aids SentinelOne’s Prospects

SentinelOne raised its fiscal 2025 revenue growth guidance, driven by a strong portfolio and rich partner base. It currently expects revenues of $818 million, implying 32% year-over-year growth at the midpoint compared with the previous guidance of 31%. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues are expected to be $222 million.



SentinelOne’s long-term growth trajectory remains intact, driven by an innovative portfolio. Its Singularity platform unifies data capabilities and AI-powered security across endpoint cloud identity as well as third-party integrations, all in one single user interface.



Solutions, including Singularity Endpoint, Singularity Cloud Security, Singularity Data and Purple AI, are helping SentinelOne address a total market worth more than $100 billion. The total Addressable Market for Endpoint Security, Data Analytics, Cloud Security and Generative AI Security is currently pegged at $17 billion, $31 billion, $12 billion and $3 billion, respectively, which offers significant growth opportunities for SentinelOne.



The Singularity platform is enhanced by Purple AI, SentinelOne’s advanced Generative AI (GenAI) security analyst. Purple AI significantly accelerates threat hunting and investigations, reduces Mean Time to Response and provides comprehensive end-to-end enterprise security. Purple AI suite has evolved to be the company’s fastest-growing solution.



SentinelOne’s innovative portfolio is winning accolades. It recently emerged as a frontrunner in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise with the Singularity platforms achieving 100% detection and zero detection delays in the marquee third-party evaluation, detecting 80 out of 80 attacks in the simulation across every stage.



Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms puts SentinelOne in the Leaders Quadrant along with CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

SentinelOne Rides on a Rich Partner Base, Strong Liquidity

SentinelOne’s partner base, which includes Alphabet, Lenovo, Amazon and ServiceNow, is helping it win customers.



Singularity Cloud Workload Security for Serverless Containers provides real-time, AI-powered protection for containerized workloads running on Amazon Web Service Fargate for Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS.



The company also deepened its integration with Amazon Web Service, notably Purple AI becoming available through Amazon Bedrock, which expanded SentinelOne's capabilities to assist organizations in securing GenAI applications.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, SentinelOne partnered with Lenovo to pre-install the Singularity platform and Purple AI on enterprise PC shipments, drastically increasing its market reach.



The SentinelOne App seamlessly syncs threats into ServiceNow Incident Response for security operations and incident response.



The company’s strong liquidity position is noteworthy. As of Oct. 31, 2024, it had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.1 billion and zero debt.

SentinelOne’s Earnings Estimate Revision Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days compared with 2024’s estimated figure of 2 cents per share.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.45%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $236.04 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.66%.



SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

SentinelOne Shares: Buy or Hold?

SentinelOne’s strong portfolio, which leverages AI and a strong partner base, is a positive. S shares are trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

S Shares Trade Above 200-Day SMA



However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and a stretched valuation make the stock risky.



SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable time to accumulate the stock.



