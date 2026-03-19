Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy or Sell After Its CEO Dumped Shares Worth Over Half a Million Dollars?

Key Points

CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares for a transaction value of approximately $510,000 on March 6, 2026.

This represented 3.41% of Weingarten's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 1,046,141 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no indirect participation or derivative mechanics.

The sale aligns with available share capacity following a multi-year reduction in direct holdings.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne ›

On March 6, 2026, Tomer Weingarten, President and CEO of SentinelOne (NYSE:S), reported the sale of 36,932 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 36,932 Transaction value ~$510,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,046,141 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$15.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.81); post-transaction value based on March 13, 2026 market close ($14.52).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Weingarten's historical trading activity?

The 36,932 shares sold are modestly above the median for Weingarten's sell-only transactions, which has been 34,424 shares across 28 sales; however, recent sale sizes have fluctuated with available share capacity, as direct holdings have contracted by over 80% since April 2023.

The 36,932 shares sold are modestly above the median for Weingarten's sell-only transactions, which has been 34,424 shares across 28 sales; however, recent sale sizes have fluctuated with available share capacity, as direct holdings have contracted by over 80% since April 2023. What proportion of total direct holdings did this transaction represent?

This sale represented 3.41% of Weingarten's direct holdings at the time, closely matching the recent median of 2.89% per sale since August 2024, suggesting the transaction is consistent with his observed cadence.

This sale represented 3.41% of Weingarten's direct holdings at the time, closely matching the recent median of 2.89% per sale since August 2024, suggesting the transaction is consistent with his observed cadence. Was there any indirect or derivative involvement in this transaction?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative securities used for this disposition.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative securities used for this disposition. What is the remaining ownership position and its significance?

Following the sale, Weingarten continues to directly hold 1,046,141 shares, representing an estimated $15.2 million in value as of March 13, 2026, although some shares are subject to forfeiture if underlying vesting conditions are not met.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.00 billion Net income (TTM) ($450.74 million) Employees 2,800 1-year price change -21.56%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 6, 2026.

Company snapshot

SentinelOne offers an AI-powered cybersecurity platform (Singularity XDR) that integrates endpoint protection, detection and response, cloud workload security, and IoT security.

The company generates revenue primarily through software subscriptions and related support services, leveraging a recurring revenue model.

SentinelOne targets enterprise customers and organizations seeking advanced, autonomous threat prevention and response solutions globally.

SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company specializing in autonomous threat detection and response for enterprise environments. The company leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, enabling organizations to defend against a wide range of cyber threats.

With a scalable platform and a focus on automation, SentinelOne aims to deliver a competitive edge through rapid threat mitigation and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten’s March 6 sale of 36,932 company shares is not a cause for concern. He executed the trade to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.

Now is not an ideal time to sell SentinelOne stock. Shares are down, having dropped to a 52-week low of $12.24 in February. The stock plunged as part of a broader cybersecurity industry sell off due to Wall Street’s fears that AI will make obsolete companies such as SentinelOne.

But the reaction is unrealistic. Customers are unlikely to drop SentinelOne for unproven AI solutions. Cybersecurity is an essential component to a business in today’s digital society.

That’s why SentinelOne is experiencing strong sales growth. In 2025, the company achieved $1 billion in revenue, a 22% year-over-year increase.

But Wall Street’s sell off means SentinelOne’s price-to-sales ratio of about five is at a multi-year low. This suggests its stock is at an attractive valuation, making now a good time to buy.

Should you buy stock in SentinelOne right now?

Before you buy stock in SentinelOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SentinelOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.