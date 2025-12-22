Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy After a Director Scooped Up 40,000 Shares in the Company?

Key Points

Director Mark S. Peek purchased 40,000 shares on Dec. 16, 2025, at a weighted-average price of $14.89 per share, for a transaction value of approximately $595,600.

The acquisition represented 32.39% of his total SentinelOne holdings, with post-transaction direct shares at 43,501 and indirect shares at 120,000.

The transaction was executed entirely in the indirect account; direct holdings remained at 43,501.

On Dec. 16, 2025, Mark S. Peek, a member of the Board of Directors of SentinelOne (NYSE:S), executed an open-market buy of 40,000 shares, totaling an approximate value of $595,600, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 40,000 Transaction value ~$595,600 Post-transaction shares (direct) 43,501 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 120,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$643,815

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.89).

Key questions

What is the significance of the 40,000-share purchase relative to Mr. Peek’s historical trading?

This is the largest single transaction by Mark S. Peek on record, with no comparable historical sell events and a median administrative trade size of zero shares; it marks a notable shift toward increasing indirect exposure.

This is the largest single transaction by Mark S. Peek on record, with no comparable historical sell events and a median administrative trade size of zero shares; it marks a notable shift toward increasing indirect exposure. How did this transaction impact direct and indirect ownership structures?

The purchase increased indirect holdings through the Omega Living Trust to 120,000 shares, while direct holdings remained constant at 43,501 shares.

The purchase increased indirect holdings through the Omega Living Trust to 120,000 shares, while direct holdings remained constant at 43,501 shares. What does the current post-transaction ownership indicate about remaining capacity?

Following the transaction, Mr. Peek retains 43,501 shares directly and 120,000 shares indirectly. Additional shares reside in four children's trusts containing 5,527 shares each.

Following the transaction, Mr. Peek retains 43,501 shares directly and 120,000 shares indirectly. Additional shares reside in four children's trusts containing 5,527 shares each. How does the transaction align with prevailing market conditions for SentinelOne?

The purchase was made as SentinelOne shares were priced at $14.89, near the Dec. 16, 2025 market close of $14.80, in the context of a one-year total return of -34.33%, signaling opportunistic accumulation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 16, 2025) $14.89 Market capitalization $5.01 billion Revenue (TTM) $955.65 million Net income (TTM) ($411.29 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using Dec. 16, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SentinelOne delivers cybersecurity solutions, including its Singularity XDR Platform, providing AI-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints and cloud workloads.

SentinelOne targets large enterprises and organizations seeking advanced, automated protection against evolving cyber threats, both in the United States and internationally.

SentinelOne is a technology company specializing in cybersecurity, with a focus on autonomous threat detection and response solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to deliver scalable protection for enterprise clients in the software infrastructure segment.

Its unified platform and AI-driven approach enable rapid threat mitigation, supporting organizations in managing complex security challenges.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of SentinelOne stock by Board of Directors member Mark S. Peek suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the company. He bought shares just days before they reached a 52-week low of $14.43 on Dec. 18, indicating he believes the stock has upside.

It's understandable why Mr. Peek might think positively of SentinelOne. The company's revenue has steadily grown every quarter over the past year, hitting $258.9 million in its fiscal third quarter, ended Oct. 31. That represented strong 23% year-over-year sales growth.

However, SentinelOne is not profitable, exiting fiscal Q3 with a net loss of $60.3 million. The cybersecurity giant also announced fiscal Q4 guidance that disappointed Wall Street. SentinelOne expects Q4 sales of $271 million, a 20% increase over the prior year's $225.5 million.

SentinelOne operates in a competitive space, but its sales growth suggests it's capturing customers. While it's not profitable, many tech companies operate at a loss for years as they prioritize expanding market share over profits, and that seems to be the case with SentinelOne. With its stock near a 52-week low and its price-to-sales ratio also at a low point this year, now looks like a good time to buy shares.

Glossary

Open-market buy: A purchase of company shares on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged transactions.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted-average price: The average price paid per share, accounting for different prices in multiple trades.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally and directly by an individual, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust or partnership, rather than personally.

Omega Living Trust: A legal entity used to hold assets, often for estate planning or indirect ownership purposes.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company’s securities by individuals with access to non-public information.

Autonomous threat detection: Automated systems that identify cybersecurity threats without human intervention.

XDR (Extended Detection and Response): A cybersecurity approach integrating multiple security products into a unified system for threat detection and response.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Robert Izquierdo has positions in SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

