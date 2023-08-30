News & Insights

SentinelOne scraps Wiz partnership nearly a week after bid interest

August 30, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - SentinelOne S.N said on Wednesday it had terminated a partnership with cybersecurity startup Wiz, citing "lack of execution".

The termination comes less than a week after Wiz said it was considering a bid for SentinelOne, which offers artificial intelligence-backed cybersecurity products.

SentinelOne, launched in Israel in 2013, also said the partnership has not been productive for its business.

Wiz, founded in 2020 and backed by Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners and Blackstone, offers products to detect and respond to threats to cloud systems.

