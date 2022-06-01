SentinelOne (S) XDR-Okta Integration to Boost Incident Response

SentinelOne S recently announced the integration of the SentinelOne XDR platform directly with Okta’s OKTA identity management capabilities.

Okta is a vendor-neutral cloud-based identity and access solution that requires no tradeoffs between ease of use and full functionality.

The integration of the XDR Response to Okta’s platform will enable security management and IT teams to quickly respond to credential compromises and identity-based attacks, thus minimizing enterprise risk. With SentinelOne across enterprise attack surfaces and Okta enforcing identity policies, organizations enjoy the best of both worlds in a single solution.

The latest move is anticipated to help SentinelOne gain strong momentum among customers globally since the rising data breaches and security threats are a constant reminder to upgrade security infrastructures.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Rising Data Breaches Aids Adoption For SentinelOne XDR Platform

With identity-based threats and data breaches on the rise, more so since the onset of the pandemic, businesses now require the ability to detect when attackers exploit, misuse, or steal enterprise identities.

As more and more organizations accelerate towards digitization and race to adopt the public cloud, both human and non-human identities continue to increase exponentially. Since attackers mainly use credentials and leverage Active Directory (AD), it has now become critical to detect identity-based activity.

According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 82% of breaches involved the human element, including the use of stolen credentials. While existing solutions secure various pieces of the enterprise, they are often siloed, causing gaps in visibility and making it difficult to achieve a holistic understanding of an organization’s security posture.

In the present times, cybersecurity is a mission-critical infrastructure in every geography, industry vertical and organization size. Thus, the demand environment for SentinelOne security solutions, especially SentinelOne’s cutting-edge autonomous XDR platform, remains incredibly strong.

The company has been performing extremely well with broad-based strength across new customer adds, existing customer renewals and upsells. In fiscal 2022, the company’s strategic partners grew to more than 20% of its business, including Managed Security Service Providers, Incident Response (IR) firms, and Managed Detection and Response providers.

Moreover, SentinelOne’s platform is constantly expanding with new partners and acquisitions.

Recently, SentinelOne acquired Attivo Networks, an identity security and lateral movement protection company with a significantly large global customer base hundreds, including Fortune 500 organizations. With Attivo's user-centric identity capabilities, SentinelOne will be able to support an even more comprehensive zero trust framework.

Notably, the organization has also launched integrations of ServiceNow NOW and Mandiant MNDT, thus expanding its partner base.

Earlier this year, Mandiant selected SentinelOne as a global go-to-market partner.

Mandiant is one of the world’s leading IR firms. The partnership helps top incident response consultants leverage SentinelOne’s XDR platform to investigate and remediate breaches.

SentinelOne also announced the SentinelOne App for ServiceNow Security Incident Response (SIR), unifying IT and security teams across organizations to provide a more comprehensive end-to-end security solution across cloud environments.

The integration of SentinelOne directly into ServiceNow enables customers of both companies to use the ServiceNow platform to triage threats.

In the present situation, organizations across industries, from technology to global consumer brands, need to embrace digital conversion and move to the cloud very soon. As a cybersecurity platform covering endpoints and surfaces of all types, cloud workloads, mobile devices and IoT devices and now identity, SentinelOne has a strategic advantage and anticipates witnessing robust growth in the ongoing fiscal year.

SentinelOne, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has declined 44% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Servicesfall of 15.8% and Zacks Computer and Technologysector’s decline of 23.8%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.