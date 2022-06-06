SentinelOne (S) Unveils Integration for AWS Security Hub

SentinelOne S has been experiencing a significant growth in demand for the company’s cybersecurity solutions.

In the last reported quarter, SentinelOne revenues were up 109% year-over-year, at $78.3 million. However, SentinelOne shares has plunged 52.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Servicesfall of 25.6% and Zacks Computer and Technologysector’s decline of 27.5%.

SentinelOne recently announced a new integration with Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub.

The new integration, which is available on the SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace, helps filter high-fidelity threat information from SentinelOne agents running on AWS.

The SentinelOne integration will allow organizations to effectively defend cloud workloads by gaining centralized insights from SentinelOne, AWS services and additional security tools.

The AWS Security Hub then accumulates, organizes and prioritizes the security alerts, thus allowing security teas to respond to any threat in progress.

With the global rise of data breaches and security threats, the latest move is anticipated to help SentinelOne gain strong momentum among customers, as organizations are constantly reminded to upgrade security infrastructures.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Expanding Security Solutions Portfolio Bodes Well

As more and more organizations move toward the adoption of the cloud, identity threats and data breaches continue to rise exponentially. Businesses now require solutions to detect security threats and data breaches before attackers steal and exploit enterprise identities.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, it is being anticipated that the need to protect increasingly digitized business, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and consumers will propel global spending on cybersecurity solutions to $1.75 trillion by 2025.

Per a Verizon report, 82% of breaches involved a human element, including social attacks, errors and misuse. While the existing infrastructure works, there are gaps that need to be secured with the advent of better and much-advanced cybersecurity solutions. These gaps can be fulfilled by cybersecurity solutions and advanced integrations.

In the current times, when cybersecurity is a mission-critical need in every industry vertical, demand for SentinelOne’s security solutions and XDR platform remains significantly strong.

SentinelOne has been riding on accretive partnerships and acquisitions.

Recently, the company announced the integration of the SentinelOne XDR platform directly with Okta’s OKTA identity management capabilities.

The integration of the XDR Response to Okta’s platform will allow IT teams to quickly respond to credential compromises and identity-based attacks, while minimizing enterprise risk.

Moreover, the company also launched integrations with Microsoft MSFT.

SentinelOne had announced SentinelOne App for Microsoft’s Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The integration combines endpoint security and identity capabilities to advance Zero Trust architecture.

The Singularity App for Azure AD allows organizations to alert teams across the organization whenever an endpoint is at risk, thus enabling them to enforce the principles of Zero Trust.

To cater to the demand for real-time solutions to combat security breaches, SentinelOne has been upgrading its cybersecurity solutions. SentinelOne’s efforts to upgrade and improve its solutions are likely to help this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company witness robust growth in the near term.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.