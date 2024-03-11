SentinelOne (S) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SentinelOne S is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 13.



For the quarter, the company expects total revenues of $169 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $169.51 million, suggesting growth of 34.42% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss remained at 4 cents per share in the past 30 days. SentinelOne reported a loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 33.54% on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

SentinelOne's fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from its Singularity platform, which includes endpoint security, cloud security and data lake solutions. The company is expanding its platform into adjacent markets, such as Singularity Cloud and Singularity Data Lake, which rose triple digits in the third quarter.



SentinelOne's introduction of Purple AI, a fully-unified data and security platform, along with advancements in cloud security offerings, is expected to have contributed significantly to the company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In addition to these developments, the launch of PinnacleOne, a strategic advisory practice designed to assist enterprises in building world-class cybersecurity programs, is expected to have provided added value to customers in the fourth quarter.



SentinelOne boasts a total customer base exceeding 11,500, prioritizing customer protection through Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partnerships. The company's success in catering to large enterprises and the increasing adoption of its platform are expected to have positively impacted its performance in the fourth quarter.



S is actively expanding its cloud security offerings, aiming to become a comprehensive CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) featuring agent-based and agentless capabilities. This expansion is likely to have strengthened the company's growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of 4.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

