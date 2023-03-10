SentinelOne (S) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SentinelOne S is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 14.



For the to-be-reported quarter, SentinelOne expects revenues of $125 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 90%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has been unchanged at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days. Notably, SentinelOne reported a loss of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $125 million, indicating 90.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, Sentinel One’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 17.1%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play for Q4 Results

SentinelOne’s expanding and diversified customer base is expected to have aided the company’s top line in the fiscal fourth quarter. At the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023, the customer count grew 55% year over year to more than 9,250 customers.



SentinelOne’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the partnership with Wiz, a leader in cloud security, to deliver end-to-end cloud security. Collaborations and partnerships are expected to have helped SentinelOne increase customer value in the to-be-reported quarter.



SentinelOne’s top-line growth is likely to reflect collaborations with Revelstoke, Fletch, Code42 and KnowBe4 adding new use cases to the Singularity marketplace expanding Singularity XDR’s Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response; insider threat protection; automated prioritization; and end-user training capabilities.



However, pronounced macroeconomic challenges are expected to have impacted the timing and the size of new enterprise deals in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

