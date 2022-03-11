SentinelOne (S) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

SentinelOne S is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 15.



The company will report its third quarterly results, following its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2021.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has been steady at a loss of 18 cents per share in the past 30 days.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, SentinelOne expects total revenues between $60 million and $61 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $60.81 million.



In the fiscal third quarter, the company reported total revenues of $56 million, up 128% year on year.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SentinelOne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

SentinelOne’s expanding and diversified customer base is expected to have aided the company’s top line in the fourth quarter. During the third quarter, the company had more than 6,000 customers across more than 80 countries, up 75% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



SentinelOne is expected to have benefitted from solid demand for security solutions, which are crucial, given the aggravated cyberattacks amid the pandemic, learn and work-from-home policies and a zero-trust approach.



The company is constantly rolling out new product offerings to boost customers’ value. SentinelOne’s efforts to improve existing product capabilities might get reflected in revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Q4 Highlights

In the to-be-reported quarter, SentinelOne announced the integration of the SentinelOne App directly into ServiceNow’s NOW Security Incident Response (SIR) solution.



The integration of the app into ServiceNow unites security and IT teams to provide a more efficient, coordinated and comprehensive incident response across endpoint and cloud environments.



With SentinelOne being directly integrated into ServiceNow, customers will be able to use the latter’s platform to prioritize threats.



In November, SentinelOne announced the integration of SentinelOne App into Microsoft’s MSFT Azure Active Directory (AD).



The integration of the app into Microsoft’s Azure AD enables organizations using SentinelOne to automatically alert Azure AD when an endpoint is at risk. This triggers conditional access policies to protect corporate resources, enabling organizations to enforce the Zero Trust principles.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of -3.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stock to Consider

Oxford Industries OXM has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



OXM is down 6.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s fall of 18.4% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 31.7%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.