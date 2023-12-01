SentinelOne (S) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SentinelOne S is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 5.



For the quarter, the company expects total revenues of $156 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $156.15 million, suggesting growth of 35.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss remained at 8 cents per share in the past 30 days. SentinelOne reported a loss of 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 24.74% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

SentinelOne’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a scalable business model. It has been incorporating generative AI into its cybersecurity solutions, which is expected to have attracted new customers.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, SentinelOne added nearly 700 new customers. Its total customer base surpassed 11,000.



The Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 47% year over year to reach $612.2 million in the previous quarter. Customers with more than $10,000 of ARR increased 37% year over year.



The trends are expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Q3 Developments

The company announced the expansion of its native threat intelligence capabilities with the launch of Singularity Threat Intelligence. The solution will provide security teams with complete insights that they can use to quickly combat rivals and minimize risk directly within the SentinelOne Singularity Platform.



The company also partnered with Alphabet GOOGL to integrate its Singularity Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace for easy accessibility of its cybersecurity platform.



Alphabet's cloud customers can buy and manage the full range of available technology and services and improve their cybersecurity strategies and business goals.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple of companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Science Applications International SAIC has an Earnings ESP of +3.01% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Science Applications International is set to announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Dec 4. Science Applications International’s shares are up 5.8% year to date.



Adobe ADBE has an Earnings ESP of +13.5% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Adobe is set to announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Dec 13. Adobe’s shares are up 81.5% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

