SentinelOne (S) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SentinelOne S is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6.

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, SentinelOne expects revenues to be $111 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $110.96 million, implying growth of 98.08% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss has stayed at 22 cents per share over the past 30 days. SentinelOne reported a loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



SentinelOne’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.55%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

SentinelOne’s expanding and diversified customer base is expected to have aided the company’s top line in the fiscal third quarter. Customer count grew 60% year over year to more than 8,600 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



SentinelOne’s fiscal third-quarter results are expected to have benefited from a strong partner base that includes the likes of Armis, Proofpoint, Perception Point and Mandiant. These collaborations and partnerships are expected to have helped SentinelOne win new customers in the to-be-reported quarter.



SentinelOne’s top-line growth is likely to reflect strong demand for its XDR platform across endpoint, cloud and identity.



However, sluggish macroeconomic conditions are expected to have hurt growth in the fiscal third quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while its Earnings ESP stands at +3.82%

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Lululemon shares are down 2.5% year to date. LULU is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 8.



Coupa Software COUP has an Earnings ESP of +71.17% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Coupa shares are down 59.2% year to date. COUP is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 12.



MongoDB MDB has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.



MongoDB shares have declined 69.4% on a year-to-date basis. MDB is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6.





