SentinelOne (S) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

SentinelOne S is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 7.



The company will report its second quarterly results, following its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2021.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has been steady at a loss of 19 cents per share in the past 30 days.



For the fiscal third quarter, SentinelOne expects total revenues between $49 million and $50 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $49.7 million.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company reported total revenues of $45.8 million, up 121% year on year.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SentinelOne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

SentinelOne’s expanding and diversified customer base is expected to have aided the company’s top line in the third quarter. During the second quarter, the company had more than 4,700 customers across more than 80 countries, up 74.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



SentinelOne is expected to have benefitted from the solid demand for security solutions, which are crucial, given the aggravated cyberattacks amid the pandemic, learn and work-from-home policies and a zero-trust approach.



The company is constantly rolling out new product offerings to boost customers’ value. SentinelOne’s efforts to improve existing product capabilities might get reflected in revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Q3 Highlights

SentinelOne announced the integration of new Network Detection and Response solutions with Fidelis Cybersecurity, Vectra AI and Arista Networks, thus expanding its partner ecosystem.



The company announced its participation as a collaborator for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) Anywhere.



SentinelOne entered into a strategic partnership with Kroll, a corporate investigations and risk consulting firm. Through this partnership, Kroll’s Responder MDR service will be powered by SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform, to accelerate investigations and responses to advanced cyber threats and ransomware attacks.



The company announced new advanced integrations with Cloudfare NET and Zscaler ZS, which are now available via the SentinelOne Singularity marketplace.



Cloudfare and Zscaler enhance the zero trust capabilities of the Singularity ecosystem.



Cloudfare’s edge capabilities, when combined with SentinelOne’s AI-powered endpoint detection, protection and response, allow customers to make informed decisions, enforcing zero trust policies.



Zscaler, when combined with Singularity XDR simplify security for the hybrid network, using device posture-driven conditional access, strengthening end-to-end security for organizations.



SentinelOne announced its partnership with Red Canary in August 2021. The partnership will enable customers to integrate SentinelOne’s autonomous cybersecurity solutions with Red Canary’s managed detection and response solutions.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

A Key Stock to Consider

AutoZone AZO has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AutoZone is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $20.83 per share, which suggests an increase of 12% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Shares of AutoZone have rallied 57.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Automotive- Retail and Wholesale -parts industry’s rise of 47.3%.

