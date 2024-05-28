SentinelOne (S) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SentinelOne S is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 30.



The company expects total revenues of $181 million for the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $180.93 million, suggesting growth of 35.64% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss remained at 5 cents per share in the past 30 days, calling for an improvement from a loss of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SentinelOne's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 41.36%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q1 Results

SentinelOne’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong adoption of the Singularity platform, including endpoint security, cloud security and data lake solutions.



S is expanding its platform into adjacent markets, such as Singularity Cloud and Singularity Data Lake. This is likely to have been a tailwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



SentinelOne’s ongoing investments in security, data and AI are expected to have driven growth in the first quarter.



New features and capabilities, such as Purple AI — which enhances the speed and performance of the Singularity platform — are expected to have contributed well to revenue growth and customer expansion.



The recent acquisitions of PingSafe and Stride will further enhance their offerings, with PingSafe’s CNAPP solution and Stride’s hyper-automation capabilities bolstering the Singularity platform.



S is actively expanding its cloud security offerings, aiming to become a comprehensive CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) — featuring agent-based and agentless capabilities. This expansion is likely to have strengthened SentinelOne’s growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



SentinelOne's partnerships with MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) and other channel partners are expected to have played a significant role in expanding its customer base, particularly in the mid-market and small and medium sized business (SMB) segments.



The company's collaboration with NinjaOne in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 to launch comprehensive endpoint control in one centralized view with single-click visibility protection and response is expected to have driven sales through channel ecosystems in the to-be-reported quarter.



Macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions are expected to have hurt SentinelOne’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dell Technologies’ shares have surged 109.4% year to date. DELL is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 30.



Broadcom AVGO has an Earnings ESP of +3.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Broadcom shares have rallied 26.2% year to date. AVGO is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 12.

REE Automotive REE has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.

REE Automotive’s shares have declined 3.3% year to date. REE is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 30.

