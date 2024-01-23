SentinelOne (S) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw SentinelOne (S) ending at $26.55, denoting a +0.99% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 4.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SentinelOne in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.23%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $169.51 million, indicating a 34.42% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $616.49 million, indicating changes of +55.71% and +46.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

