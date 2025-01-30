SentinelOne (S) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

SentinelOne (S) closed the latest trading day at $24.12, indicating a +1.9% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 6.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating a 150% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $222.01 million, up 27.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $817.96 million. These totals would mark changes of +107.14% and +31.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1142.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.44.

Also, we should mention that S has a PEG ratio of 21.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.