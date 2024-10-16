SentinelOne (S) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $25.99, demonstrating a +1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The cybersecurity provider's stock has climbed by 3.13% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $209.55 million, up 27.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $815.24 million. These totals would mark changes of +110.71% and +31.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SentinelOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SentinelOne is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 808.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.67, so one might conclude that SentinelOne is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that S currently has a PEG ratio of 16.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.86.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

