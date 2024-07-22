SentinelOne (S) Surges 7.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SentinelOne S shares rallied 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $21.72. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.1% gain over the past four weeks.

SentinelOne is benefiting from the continued adoption of its AI-powered security solutions, which are contributing to its growth prospects continuously and driving top-line growth.

This cybersecurity provider is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +87.5%. Revenues are expected to be $197 million, up 31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SentinelOne, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on S going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SentinelOne is part of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Dell Technologies DELL, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $125.79. DELL has returned -15.6% in the past month.

Dell Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -1.2%. Dell Technologies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks Investment Research

