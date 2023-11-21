SentinelOne (S) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with SentinelOne (S) standing at $17.33, reflecting a -0.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The cybersecurity provider's stock has climbed by 8.47% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.56% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $156.15 million, reflecting a 35.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and a revenue of $605.14 million, representing changes of +44.29% and +43.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

