SentinelOne (S) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, SentinelOne (S) was down 3.24% at $17.92. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $242.02 million, indicating a 21.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.2 per share and revenue of $997.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +21.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SentinelOne is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 92.91. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 77.93.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

