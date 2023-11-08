SentinelOne (S) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

SentinelOne (S) closed the most recent trading day at $15.64, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen a decrease of 6.51% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 5, 2023. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $156.15 million, indicating a 35.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $605.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.29% and +43.34%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, SentinelOne boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

