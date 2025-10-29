SentinelOne (S) Stock Moves -4.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $16.88, marking a -4.36% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen an increase of 0.23% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $255.99 million, indicating a 21.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +280% and +21.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SentinelOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 94.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 74.14.

We can additionally observe that S currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. S's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.