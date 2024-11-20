SentinelOne (S) Stock Moves -1.99%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $27.07, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 6.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.97% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 4, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $209.56 million, indicating a 27.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $815.13 million, indicating changes of +110.71% and +31.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SentinelOne has a Forward P/E ratio of 868.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.71, which means SentinelOne is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, S's PEG ratio is currently 18.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

