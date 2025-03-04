SentinelOne (S) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with SentinelOne (S) standing at $19.90, reflecting a -1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider witnessed a loss of 14.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of SentinelOne will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 150% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $222.03 million, up 27.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% lower. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 115.34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 60.09.

We can also see that S currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.92.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.