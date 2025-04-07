SentinelOne (S) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $16.90, demonstrating a -0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen a decrease of 14.77% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.18% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $228.02 million, indicating a 22.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, signifying shifts of +260% and +22.96%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.1% higher. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 91.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.27.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow S in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

