SentinelOne (S) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) closed at $14.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 1.2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SentinelOne as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.49 million, up 38.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $596.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.14% and +41.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.