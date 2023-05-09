SentinelOne (S) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $17.42, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 6.46% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

SentinelOne will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $135.93 million, up 73.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $638.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +32.86% and +51.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.84% higher within the past month. SentinelOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

