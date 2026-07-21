SentinelOne (S) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

SentinelOne (S) closed at $18.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.34% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.74%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 32.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SentinelOne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $290.03 million, indicating a 19.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, which would represent changes of +80% and +19.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher within the past month. As of now, SentinelOne holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SentinelOne has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 50.85, so one might conclude that SentinelOne is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that S currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Security industry stood at 3.24 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.