SentinelOne (S) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $22.55, demonstrating a -0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.

The cybersecurity provider's stock has climbed by 10.75% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SentinelOne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 66.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $180.93 million, up 35.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $815.71 million, signifying shifts of +107.14% and +31.32%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1511.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.03, so one might conclude that SentinelOne is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.