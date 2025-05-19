SentinelOne (S) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SentinelOne (S) closed the most recent trading day at $19.99, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider witnessed a gain of 20.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 18.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 28, 2025. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $228.03 million, up 22.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.19 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +280% and +22.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SentinelOne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.04% upward. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 71.1.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.