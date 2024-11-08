SentinelOne (S) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $27.57, demonstrating a -1.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider have appreciated by 7.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 133.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $209.56 million, up 27.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and a revenue of $815.13 million, representing changes of +110.71% and +31.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, SentinelOne holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note SentinelOne's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 877.17. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.51.

We can also see that S currently has a PEG ratio of 18.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.97.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

