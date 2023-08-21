SentinelOne (S) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.82, changing hands as high as $17.19 per share. SentinelOne Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of S shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, S's low point in its 52 week range is $12.43 per share, with $30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.82.

