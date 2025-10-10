SentinelOne (S) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $17.25, demonstrating a -4.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 2.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $255.99 million, up 21.52% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1 billion, indicating changes of +280% and +21.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% lower. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 95.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 71.44.

It's also important to note that S currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Security industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

