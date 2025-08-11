SentinelOne (S) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $15.81, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 7.29% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SentinelOne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $242.02 million, up 21.65% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.2 per share and revenue of $996.62 million, indicating changes of +300% and +21.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.42. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 60.68 of its industry.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

