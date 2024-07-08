SentinelOne (S) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw SentinelOne (S) ending at $20.36, denoting a +0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen an increase of 18.45% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying an 87.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $197 million, indicating a 31.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $811.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +110.71% and +30.63%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, SentinelOne is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SentinelOne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 782.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.11.

We can also see that S currently has a PEG ratio of 14.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.