SentinelOne (S) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

SentinelOne (S) closed the latest trading day at $24, indicating a +1.05% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 2.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 27, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.01, reflecting an 87.5% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $197 million, indicating a 31.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.03 per share and a revenue of $811.41 million, demonstrating changes of +110.71% and +30.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, SentinelOne boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SentinelOne's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 913.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.4, which means SentinelOne is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that S currently trades at a PEG ratio of 16.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

