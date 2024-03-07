SentinelOne (S) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

SentinelOne (S) closed the latest trading day at $27.14, indicating a +1.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

The the stock of cybersecurity provider has fallen by 5.24% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SentinelOne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 69.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $169.51 million, showing a 34.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.51% downward. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SentinelOne has a Forward P/E ratio of 482.56 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.39.

Also, we should mention that S has a PEG ratio of 12.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.49.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.