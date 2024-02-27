SentinelOne (S) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $28.50, demonstrating a +1.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 0.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SentinelOne will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 13, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 69.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.51 million, up 34.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.51% lower. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 505.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.21, which means SentinelOne is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that S has a PEG ratio of 12.58 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. S's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

