SentinelOne (S) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, SentinelOne (S) reached $20.34, with a +1.09% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 16.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $228.03 million, indicating a 22.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.19 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, representing changes of +280% and +22.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.55% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 108.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 69.51, which means SentinelOne is trading at a premium to the group.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.