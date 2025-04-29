SentinelOne (S) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

SentinelOne (S) closed the latest trading day at $18.78, indicating a +1.73% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 1.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SentinelOne in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $228.03 million, indicating a 22.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.19 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +280% and +22.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 99.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 64.14.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

