SentinelOne (S) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw SentinelOne (S) ending at $21.59, denoting a +0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider witnessed a gain of 4.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.93 million, showing a 35.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $815.71 million, which would represent changes of +107.14% and +31.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, SentinelOne currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1437.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.49.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.