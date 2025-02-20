SentinelOne (S) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

SentinelOne (S) closed at $22.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider have depreciated by 0.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 150% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $222.01 million, indicating a 27.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, SentinelOne holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SentinelOne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 130. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 67.76.

Meanwhile, S's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.1.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

