SentinelOne (S) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

SentinelOne (S) closed at $24.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 9.75% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.04, marking a 69.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $169.51 million, indicating a 34.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.31 per share and a revenue of $616.49 million, signifying shifts of +55.71% and +46.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SentinelOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.