SentinelOne (S) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

SentinelOne S reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.75%. The company reported a loss of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.



It reported revenues of $126.1 million, which surged 92.1% year over year, beating the consensus mark by 0.91%.

Top-Line Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, SentinelOne’s annualized recurring revenues (“ARR”) increased 88% year over year to $548.7 million.



The company’s top-line growth benefited from an expanding customer base. Customer count grew 50% year over year to more than 10,000 customers at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



SentinelOne added 750 new customers in the reported quarter. Customers with ARR over $100K grew 74% year over year to 905. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate was 130% at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.



Singularity Cloud remained the company’s fastest-growing solution in the fourth quarter, followed by strong contributions from other emerging solutions like Data Retention, Vigilance MDR, and Identity Security.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.1%, significantly up from the 65.7% reported in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year growth was attributed to increasing scale, growing platform adoption and improved operational efficiencies.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 31.4% compared with 49% reported in the year-ago quarter.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 20.4%, down 710 basis points (bps) year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 58%, up 270 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Total operating expenses surged 60% year over year to $138.4 million.



It reported an operating loss of $43.7 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $43.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2023, SentinelOne had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.2 billion, unchanged sequentially.



Free cash outflow was $25.4 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, SentinelOne expects revenues to be $137 million, indicating growth of roughly 90% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 73.5%.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues in the band of $631-$640 million, indicating growth of 105% over fiscal 2022.



Non-GAAP gross margin is expected within 73.5-74.5%.

