SentinelOne (S) Price Target Decreased by 11.67% to 18.96

The average one-year price target for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) has been revised to $18.96 / share. This is a decrease of 11.67% from the prior estimate of $21.46 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.46% from the latest reported closing price of $13.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an decrease of 272 owner(s) or 35.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.51%, an increase of 32.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.61% to 263,055K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 13,147K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,522K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 8,734K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 8,552K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,206K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,212K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares , representing an increase of 48.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 34.80% over the last quarter.

CAPROCK Group holds 7,749K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 95.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 1,519.90% over the last quarter.

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