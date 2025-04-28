SentinelOne (S) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $18.46, demonstrating a +0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 2.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $228.03 million, indicating a 22.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +280% and +22.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.42% upward. Currently, SentinelOne is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SentinelOne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 99.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 63.04 of its industry.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow S in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.