SentinelOne (S) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $21.88, demonstrating a +0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 17.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SentinelOne will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking an 87.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $197 million, showing a 31.84% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.03 per share and a revenue of $811.41 million, signifying shifts of +110.71% and +30.63%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SentinelOne has a Forward P/E ratio of 835.39 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.74 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that S currently boasts a PEG ratio of 15.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 3.15 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

