SentinelOne (S) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $17.34, demonstrating a +1.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 2.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 5, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 50% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $156.15 million, reflecting a 35.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $605.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.29% and +43.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, SentinelOne holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.